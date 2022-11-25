Rangers plotting January bid for Championship ace who recorded 20 goal contributions last season

Rangers are ‘plotting a January move’ for Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo, claims Football Insider.

Semenyo, 22, is currently away at the World Cup with Ghana.

The Bristol City man enjoyed a strong season in the Championship last time round where he recorded 20 goal contributions, and he has five so far this season (three goals and two assists).

And ahead of January, Rangers have been mentioned alongside him.

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth were a couple of the teams mentioned last summer but now Rangers seem interested, and Football Insider say that the Gers are plotting a January move for the Bristol City man.

His contract is out next summer but Nigel Pearson’s side have the option to extend his stay by a further year.