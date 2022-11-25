Potential timeline put on Michael Beale to Rangers with QPR boss set to be given permission to talk with Ibrox club

QPR boss Mick Beale could become the new Rangers boss ‘by the start of next week’, claims a report from The Scotsman.

It was revealed by The Scottish Sun last night that Rangers are set to make an official approach for Beale today, and that he will be given permission to talk with the Scottish club.

And a separate report from The Scotsman says that; if talks are positive, Beale could be installed as the new Rangers boss as early as the start of next week.

The Gers parted ways with Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week and Beale quickly emerged as a no.1 contender, with reports having claimed that Beale is keen on a return to Ibrox.

Beale previously worked as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 at the club.

Since arriving at QPR in the summer, Beale has enjoyed a strong start to life in management. His side sat at the top of the Championship table for a brief while before a run of three-straight defeats ahead of the World Cup thrust them down into 7th.

Dragging on…

QPR won’t want to see this saga drag on for too much longer. Either Beale stays or he goes to Rangers, and with the latter looking more likely, the Londoners will surely want a conclusion.

If Beale goes at the start of next week then QPR will still have a decent bit of time to find the right replacement – the World Cup break is a bit of a blessing in this case as QPR aren’t back in action until they face Burnley on December 11th.

Still, it’s not a huge amount of time. But it certainly seems like Beale is closing in on a move to Rangers.