Portsmouth set to hold transfer talks with defender after summer interest

Portsmouth are set to hold talks with Kieron Freeman over his future at Fratton Park, Danny Cowley has told The News.

Portsmouth defender Freeman has been down the pecking order at Fratton Park this season, with Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty the favoured options on the right-hand side.

Even in Rafferty’s absence, Freeman’s involvement has been limited. He’s only played five times, with three of those outings coming in the EFL Trophy.

Rumours circulated over a summer exit but a move failed to transpire, and amid his continued omission from the side, questions over his future have emerged again as the January window nears.

Speaking on the matter with The News, Pompey boss Cowley said the club will wait and see how his situation pans out but acknowledged that Freeman wants more game time and that discussions will likely take place.

He said:

“We just have to wait and see really.

“He is out of contract in the summer and he wants to play.

“There was some good interest in him in the summer, but it wasn’t quite right for him.

“We didn’t want to lose him, but at the same time if opportunities come, the player wants to go and they are not in the team then we will always be open-minded.