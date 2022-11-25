Opinion: QPR need to pursue ambitious move for 36-y/o coach if Beale leaves for Rangers

QPR boss Michael Beale is being heavily linked with a move to Rangers, after joining the R’s just last summer.

Beale’s early success as QPR manager first saw him linked with the Wolves vacancy. But now it’s Rangers who are trying to poach Beale from west London and it seems like Beale may well be on his way back to Ibrox.

Reports suggest that Beale is keen on the job, with QPR said to be expecting him to leave for Scotland.

It could net QPR a steady £1.5million in compensation and with that money, QPR need to poach a new manager of their own.

Beale one in a million, but there’s options out there…

QPR unearthed a gem when they appointed Beale. Now, all clubs looking for a new manager are looking to make similar appointments of coaches with good experience, who are raring to take on their first managerial job.

Finding another Beale will be difficult. But there’s plenty of good managers out there – QPR just need to be ambitious, and maybe put some money on the line.

And one name who would be a great fit for QPR is Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

1 of 12 Which season is this picture from? 2004/05 2005/06 2006/07 2007/08

The former Manchester United coach took on the Ipswich Town job last season. He steered the club to a mid-table finish and now he has the Tractor Boys vying for promotion to the Championship.

Ipswich fans are witnessing some of the most stylish and effective football they’ve seen this Century. McKenna is also proving to be a manager who can get the best out of decent, but not amazing players, which really is a hallmark quality of a top coach.

If QPR lose Beale then many R’s fans might expect the club to make a half-baked, tired appointment to see them through to next summer.

But QPR are in a great place right now and they need to be ambitious in their next appointment – McKenna would be a tough appointment to make and likely an expensive one, but it would be a real statement appointment for the Londoners.