Opinion: Out of favour Blackburn man could be a shrewd signing for Middlesbrough as possible Carrick priorities emerge

Middlesbrough are in fine form as we near the January transfer window. But there’s still a few gaps in Michael Carrick’s side.

Middlesbrough have climbed up into 14th place of the Championship table since Carrick’s arrival last month.

Boro are now only four points outside the play-off places and the club may well be challenging for promotion after their dogged start to the campaign.

Ahead of January, TeessideLive’s Craig Johns has suggested that Carrick needs to bring in a central midfielder; one with energy and a forward-thinking mentality.

And Blackburn Rovers’ Bradley Dack might just be the perfect solution to that transfer priority.

Dack looking for the exit?

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Sunderland wanted to bring in Dack, and rescue him from his current Ewood Park woes.

The attacking midfielder who has previously been a talisman for Rovers is out of favour under Jon Dahl Tomasson, who’s used Dack as a bit part player so far this season.

Tony Mowbray says a move for Dack is unlikely. But reports are still suggesting that Dack could be on his way out in January.

Dack has endured a torrid couple of years with injury. In previous seasons though he’s been a source of goals and creativity for Rovers – he netted 19 goals in their promotion-winning 2017/18 campaign and then 15 in the following Championship season, as well as seven assists in that campaign too.

And the 28-year-old made a strong start to the 2019/20 Championship season, scoring nine in 22 league outings before setting out on his two years of injury hell.

After such a long time out, Dack will no doubt need time to get fully up to speed. But he also needs a manager who’s wiling to play him regularly and give him the chance to get back to full speed.

For Middlesbrough, Dack certainly has the quality to fill this creative void in midfield, and the club will likely have the resources to make a temporary or even permanent move happen.

Carrick would need to patient with the player, but soon enough, Dack could return to his best form and start scoring and creating goals in the Championship.