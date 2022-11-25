‘Maybe’ – PL man linked with Birmingham City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United discusses January loan potential

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson says he’s open to the possibility of a loan move this January.

Ferguson, 18, has recently been linked with a loan move to the Championship.

Daily Mail claimed last week that the striker was wanted by all of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Preston North End, Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, and Ipswich Town.

And speaking to Independent.ie about the possibility of a January loan move, the Republic of Ireland international said:

“I think it (a loan) would benefit anyone, it’s just whether the timing is right. Maybe.

“I’ll have to chat with the club and see what they want to do. That’s what loans are there for, to go out and get experience.

“If it’s the right thing for me at this moment, then we’ll have a look at it.”

Ferguson joined Brighton from Irish side Bohemians in 2021. Since, the young striker has made one Premier League appearances for the Seagulls, whilst also making his international debut.

Ferguson came on as a late substitute in both of the Republic of Ireland’s recent friendly matches v Norway and Malta.

The race for Ferguson…

With Ferguson showing a lot of potential but not really playing at Brighton, the south coast club and the player himself may well feel that a January loan is his best option.

A Championship loan might see him play sporadically, depending on which club he joins. The likes of Sheffield United, Millwall, and maybe even Birmingham City, Preston North End, and Middlesbrough may all be vying for promotion and so they may not fancy bringing in such a young and inexperienced player.

But the likes of Wigan Athletic and maybe Ipswich Town could be better suited for Ferguson.

League One might be the best entry level for Ferguson in what would be his first loan move – going to a top-end Championship club could be too much for the 18-year-old and it could hurt his development.

Either way, there seems to be plenty of interest in the Brighton man, who seems open to a loan move.