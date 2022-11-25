Latest Watford news: Canadian starlet among two players linked, Hornets set to recall winger + more

Watford boss Slaven Bilic will be making the most of the World Cup break to prepare for the winter transfer window and gear up his side for the second half of the season.

Watford sit in 4th place after 21 games after enjoying a rise up the table under Bilic in the weeks running up to the break.

It will be hoped the Croatian boss is given the chance to bolster his ranks and make a mark on his squad during January too, and it seems some targets have already emerged on the club’s transfer radar.

After previous reports of a scouting trip to Columbia, the Hornets now hold an interest in signing 20-year-old winger Carlos Andres Gomez from Millonarios. He’s been in strong form this season, managing 13 goals and five assists and is now firmly on the Championship club’s radar, Antena 2 has said.

Gomes isn’t the only young star to be linked with Watford recently either.

Montreal CF central midfielder and Canada international Ismael Kone is also said to be a target for Bilic’s side this winter.

Tutto Mercato Web has said the Hornets are holding a strong interest in Kone, who made an impressive appearance off the bench for Jon Herdman’s side against Belgium earlier this week. He’s impressed in the MLS too, notching up four goals and five assists in 32 outings.

1 of 20 Which Millwall player currently wears the number 23 shirt? Ryan Leonard George Honeyman George Saville Andreas Voglsammer

German outlet BILD provided an update on Kwadwo Baah’s loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf earlier this week as well.

The young winger has struggled for game time in Germany and has been unable to make an impact. As a result, there’s an expectation that Watford will bring Baah back to Vicarage Road when the window opens in January.

Fortuna Dusseldorf hold an option to make the move permanent, but they are not planning on doing so.

Finally, The FA announced on Thursday that midfielder Imran Louza will not face charges after it was appealed that he spat at an opposition player against Swansea City last month.