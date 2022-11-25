Latest Bristol City news: Rangers set sights on key player, Serie A giants keen on Robins target + more

Bristol City will be hoping for some vast improvements when they return to action after the World Cup break.

Bristol City’s encouraging start to the season seems a long time ago now after a dismal run of form has seen them drop down to 18th in the Championship table.

The Robins are only one point clear of the drop and will be hoping to turn the tide after the Qatar World Cup comes to an end.

Some additions could help Nigel Pearson’s bid to improve their fortunes and one man who has been linked is Torino centre-back Koffi Djidji. The Robins were said to be keen on the Ivorian last week and on Thursday, claims emerged regarding new interest.

Tutto Mercato Web has said that Serie A giants Inter Milan are also keen on Djidji.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season but he could make a January move as Torino look to avoid losing him for nothing.

Elsewhere, it has been claimed one of Bristol City’s own key players in Antoine Semenyo is drawing new interest.

Football Scotland has claimed that Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are keeping a close eye on the forward but will face competition from the Premier League in their efforts to prize him away from Ashton Gate.

Semenyo is currently out in Qatar with Ghana and he came off the bench to feature against Portugal on Thursday.

Finally, the club are said to be sweating on the fitness of Andi Weimann after he sat out of Austria’s clash with Italy last weekend. He’s said to have taken a knock to the knee, and the extent of the Bristol City star’s injury remains to be seen.

Elsewhere in the Championship, QPR boss Mick Beale continues to be heavily linked with the vacant Rangers post and Watford are said to be showing an interest in youngsters Ismael Kone and Carlos Andres Gomez.