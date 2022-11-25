In-form Huddersfield Town loanee facing two months out through injury

Huddersfield Town’s loaned out midfielder Matty Daly is facing two months out through a knee injury, Yorkshire Live has said.

Huddersfield Town sent youngster Daly to fellow Yorkshire outfit Harrogate Town in the summer transfer window.

It’s been a challenging season for the Sulphurites, with Simon Weaver’s side currently occupying 20th place in the League Two table. Daly has been a positive though, netting six goals in 23 games – including three in three in latter October.

However, the promising midfielder was forced off in the early stages of the second half in the win over Mansfield Town last weekend, and a worrying update has now emerged on his fitness.

As reported by Yorkshire Live, it’s been confirmed Daly has suffered a knee injury.

He will be sidelined for two months as a result and it has been added that the 21-year-old is now back with parent club Huddersfield Town to undergo treatment.

A blow for all…

Daly’s development will hopefully not be hindered too much by the knee issue he has picked up, but it will slow some of the momentum he’s gained during his time at Harrogate Town.

It’s not the first time he’s impressed in League Two either. He performed well with Hartlepool United in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign before a more challenging stay with Bradford City.

It will be hoped Daly can get back to fitness and back on track in the New Year though, as Harrogate may well need all the help they can get in their fight to maintain their EFL status.

Weaver’s side currently sit two points clear of 23rd placed Gillingham and only four away from the foot of the table.