‘Could be a long afternoon for them’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Mansfield Town in the FA Cup this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday come into Saturday afternoon’s cup clash with Mansfield Town in a strong position.

A seven-game unbeaten run in the league has seen the Owls strengthen their grip on 3rd place in the League One table. They produced an impressive display to take Premier League side Southampton to penalties in the EFL Cup earlier this month too.

They face a Mansfield Town side firmly in the fight for the League Two play-off spots but the Stags have endured a tough run of form in recent weeks, seeing them lose ground on those around them.

Nigel Clough’s side have now won only once in their last six fourth-tier games and could be up against it this weekend.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for the FA Cup clash…

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday are in a great place at the moment and with Mansfield Town struggling, it could be a long afternoon for them this weekend.

“Travelling to Hillsborough isn’t easy at the best of times but in their current form, it will take a really impressive performance and significant improvement from the Stags if they want to spring a surprise or even take it to a replay.

“The FA Cup can spring a shock here and if Moore looks to rotate, that could bring Mansfield into it.

“However, I’m backing the home side to progress with relative ease.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Mansfield Town

Luke Phelps

“Mansfield have had a decent season so far in League Two, and they shouldn’t be underestimated going into this one.

“But for me, there’s a huge gulf in quality between the top end of League Two and the top end of League One, and even if Wednesday play a weakened team, I think it’ll be a routine home win for them.

“The Owls look really good this season and they have a decent amount of squad depth to get through these congested periods.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Mansfield Town