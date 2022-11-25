Contract detail emerges as Wigan Athletic close in on appointment of ex-Arsenal and Man City star

Wigan Athletic are set to appoint Kolo Toure on a three-and-a-half-year contract, Football Insider has said.

Wigan Athletic’s hunt for a new boss has seen them linked with plenty of candidates but Ivorian coach and Premier League legend Toure has emerged as the frontrunner in recent days.

A report from BBC Sport stated on Tuesday that an announcement could be made in the next 48 hours.

Now, fresh claims have emerged from Football Insider regarding the Latics’ proposed appointment of Toure.

They state that the former Arsenal and Manchester City favourite is set to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal at Wigan Athletic after seeing off competition from other contenders for the job at the DW Stadium.

Former Everton coach Duncan Ferguson was also keen on the job as he searches for his own permanent senior management role, while Neil Critchley was in the running too before the Latics decided on appointing Toure.

Time to get to work…

Although, in and ideal world, the Latics might have got a new boss in sooner, Toure will have a good amount of time to work with his new squad before a return to Championship action.

The World Cup break will give Toure and his backroom team the chance to get to know his squad and just where they stand heading into the rest of the season, while the players will be able to acclimatise to the change of management too.

There can be no doubt about it though – Wigan Athletic need to improve when Championship football returns, else they could be in danger of an immediate drop back down to League One later this season.