‘I’m going to back them for a win’ – Charlton Athletic v Stockport County prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Stockport County in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Charlton Athletic’s league form has seen their rise up the table slowed in recent weeks and while there’s been some respite in cup competitions, they were knocked out of the EFL Trophy by Plymouth Argyle earlier this week.

Ben Garner and co should see this as a good chance to get a much-needed win over League Two opposition to put themselves in the hat for the potentially lucrative Third Round draw.

As for Stockport County, they’ve been on an encouraging rise up the League Two table in recent weeks, embarking on a seven-game win streak across all competitions before losing out to league leaders Leyton Orient last weekend.

After overcoming stern fourth-tier opposition in Swindon Town in the First Round, the Hatters will be keen to pick up another impressive win to progress to the next round.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Charlton Athletic are such an unpredictable side. Just when it looked to be coming together for Garner and co, they then see results slip away from them again and their progress is undone.

“This is a good chance for them to progress to the next round against fourth-tier opponents, but Stockport can’t be written off.

“Challinor’s side are unbeaten in four away from home and were only undone by a fantastic Leyton Orient side last week. They should be confident of springing a surprise here and I’m going to back them to do so.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Stockport County

Luke Phelps

“Going into this one, the momentum is definitely with Stockport. But Charlton will have the obvious advantage being a League One side and so this one should be an interesting match.

“Charlton’s unpredictable season continues after three games without a win and I really think there might be an upset on the cards in this one.

“Stockport are commanding, beating teams with ease in League Two as they steadily climb up the table – I’m going to back them for a win in this one.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-1 Stockport County