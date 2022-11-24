Watford’s January transfer window: What’s been said and what should we expect to happen?

Watford have enjoyed a good run of form under Slaven Bilic, whose side currently sit in the Championship’s top-six.

Watford made a slow start to the season under Rob Edwards. And the Hornets would endure a slow start to life under Bilic, but they’re quickly finding their form again in the second tier.

A run of one defeat in six has Watford sitting in 4th place of the table as things stand. The January transfer window is just around the corner and it will no doubt be a pivotal month for the Hornets in their bid for promotion.

What’s been said about Watford’s January transfer window?

Speaking after a Championship defeat v Coventry City a few weeks back, Bilic said that his side will definitely look to make ‘one or two’ signings in the upcoming January transfer window.

He told Watford Observer:

“One thing about this club is we have a clear ambition, and what we want to do. It’s not easy and it requires good players, it’s as simple as that.

“Then you have the question of who, how much money… But definitely what I have been told is that we are going to try to get quality players. Not too many because we don’t need too many, but one or two players, definitely.”

Watford have had a lengthy injury list all season. And since Bilic arrived, Watford have picked up a few more injuries too and so the Croatian’s options have been very limited.

Alarmingly, there’s also a couple of players attracting outside interest – Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

Reports this week have reignited Newcastle United’s interest in Pedro with Football Insider claiming that the Magpies remain keen, and that they could launch a January swoop for the young Brazilian.

Sarr meanwhile was close to joining Aston Villa last summer, but for the move falling through.

Villa are said to have retained an interest in the Senegalese international and transfer insider Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Sarr could well have suitors in January, and that the Watford man could look to jump ship.

O’Rourke recently said of Sarr:

“I think there is a real possibility that something could reignite with Ismaila Sarr.

“He will be at the World Cup with Senegal. He’ll be hoping to catch the attention of a few clubs there by putting on some top performances for his country.

“I do think if the opportunity did come along, and there was interest in the Premier League, I’m sure Ismaila Sarr would jump at the chance of maybe leaving Watford to go back to the Premier League.”

For Watford then, the January transfer window looks like it could be a busy one. The possibility of losing one of, or both of Sarr and Pedro is something that Bilic won’t want to think about too much, but a sale of either player could yet give Bilic and Watford some spending money.

The Hornets return to action v Hull City next month.