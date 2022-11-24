Update emerges on Watford’s interest in South American forward after recent scouting trip

Watford are now interested in signing Millonarios winger Carlos Andres Gomez after their recent scouting trip to Columbia, reports from the nation have said.

Watford have taken an interest in South American starlets in recent years, often looking to Columbia as a good talent pool.

That looks set to continue too, with reports stating earlier this month that the Hornets were out in South America on a scouting trip to watch young winger Andres Gomez and midfielder Johan Torres.

Now, a new report from Antena 2 (via Sport Witness) has provided an update on the situation surrounding Andres Gomez.

They state that Watford are now interested in securing his services after his promising performance during their scouting trip. It is added that Millonarios would be willing to ‘analyse’ an offer from the Hornets if one comes in, though it is unknown if they have the intention to lodge a bid just yet.

Andres Gomez does have interest from other clubs too, though Watford are the only one named.

Another Columbian swoop on the cards?

Watford have already enjoyed some success with Columbian talents in recent years.

Cucho Hernandez landed the Hornets a healthy transfer windfall in the summer when completing his move to MLS side Columbus Crew and it will be hoped more youngsters can do so in the future.

Yaser Asprilla looks like on to watch at Vicarage Road and Jorge Cabezas will be arriving, so it will be interesting to see if any more young talents like Andres Gomez following in their footsteps.

The 20-year-old winger managed 13 goals and five assists in all competitions last season and certainly looks like one to watch.