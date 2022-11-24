Sunderland’s January transfer window: What’s been said and what should we expect to happen?

A mixed first half of the season has Sunderland sitting in 15th place of the table. But there should be brighter times on the horizon.

Tony Mowbray is set to welcome back star striker Ross Stewart after the World Cup, as well as names like Dan Ballard, and so Sunderland’s form and fortunes should pick up in the second half of the season.

And the January transfer window is just around the corner too. It could well be a busy month for the Black Cats as they look to re-establish themselves in the Championship.

What’s been said about Sunderland’s January transfer window?

So far, everything seems to be pointing towards a busy January transfer window for Sunderland.

Mowbray has previously revealed that he’s held meetings with the Sunderland board regarding January, and last week he revealed that he knows what areas he wants to strengthen in.

He told Sunderland Echo:

“We have had conversations and know what areas we would like to strengthen. At this moment I haven’t seen the list that the recruitment department are putting together.

“I don’t know the levels of financial support there will be to sign the players in the positions that we want to sign. I’m sure them moments are coming.

“We have had one meeting and have identified where we feel we need to strengthen the team positionally.”

And Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith has discussed Sunderland’s January transfer window too. In a recent Q&A, he said that he expects to see some movement in January, with the Black Cats having monitored potential January signings since last summer.

1 of 15 Former Sunderland man Stephane Sessegnon represents which country at international level? Mali Gambia Benin Ghana

Elsewhere, Smith suggested that Sunderland most need a defensive or holding midfielder, to provide cover for Corry Evans.

Lastly, Sunderland are branching out their recruitment to South America. They signed Jewison Bennette last summer and it looks like the Black Cats will try to make similar signings down the line, with Mowbray himself ackowledging his side’s ties in South America.

He recently said:

“Recruitment now is a worldwide issue, it’s good that we are in the market for South American players – if you look at the makeup of our board, we have South American influence in there. Recruitment is quite interesting and exciting.

“I don’t think we are in the market for the stereotypical British-type players that cost over-the-odds, but let’s see what the window brings.”

January then could be a potentially exciting month for the Black Cats. And with key players returning to action, the second half of the season could yet hold a lot of promise for Sunderland, who return to action v Millwall next month.