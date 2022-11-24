Report details major update in Rangers’ pursuit of QPR boss Mick Beale

Rangers are ready to make a ‘formal approach’ for QPR boss Mick Beale, claims talkSPORT.

Rangers are without a manager after parting ways with Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week.

Previously, it was said that Beale would be the Gers’ first choice manager to come in should they sack van Bronckhorst, and in the past few days the QPR boss has been heavily linked with a return to Ibrox.

Beale worked as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 at the club before moving to Aston Villa. But Beale left Gerrard to take on the QPR job last summer and he’s since enjoyed a strong start to life in management.

But after turning down the chance to join Wolves earlier in the season, Beale now looks like he might have the oppurtunity to take on the Rangers job.

TalkSPORT are reporting that Rangers are set to make an official approach to QPR, to try and speak with Beale about their managerial vacancy.

Frustration for R’s fans…

There’s a growing sense online that QPR fans are becoming tired of these Beale rumours. Beale previously turned down the approach from Wolves but this time round, there seems to be a sense that he could leave.

It may be because of reports suggesting that Beale is keen on the job, but whether or not they’re true remains to be seen.

Either way, this saga is not one that is doing QPR any favours and they need a resolution sooner rather than later, because if Beale leaves then QPR will want sufficient time to find his replacement.

QPR don’t return to action until the middle of next month when they host league leaders Burnley in the Championship.