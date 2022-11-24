Premier League legend set to land Wigan Athletic job in the next 48 hours

Wigan Athletic are expected to name Leicester City coach Kolo Toure as their new manager in the next 48 hours, BBC Sport has reported.

Wigan Athletic have been on the hunt for a new boss after their decision to sack Leam Richardson earlier this month.

The move surprised many, despite the fact the Latics had gained only one point in their last seven games. Richardson had only signed a new long-term contract weeks before, but the Championship club made the move to part ways with their boss after dropping into the bottom three.

Since then, speculation has been rife over who could be Richardson’s successor, with Kolo Toure among those linked.

Rumours surrounding the possible appointment of the former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City defender have ramped up. And now, as per a report from BBC Sport, Toure’s appointment is expected to be confirmed in the next 48 hours.

The 41-year-old could meet his Wigan Athletic squad tomorrow (Friday).

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

A gamble for the Latics?

Given the precarious position Wigan Athletic find themselves in, appointing a coach like Toure who hasn’t managed at a senior level yet makes for a gamble.

That said though, plenty of coaches who have either worked in youth football or as first-team coaches have gone on to enjoy success in the dugout, and Toure will be hoping he can do so in his bid to forge a career in the dugout.

He’s gained some strong coaching experience with Ivory Coast’s U23s before eventually taking up a role as the senior side’s assistant manager.

Toure has also spent plenty of time working alongside Brendan Rodgers, first joining his backroom staff at Celtic before following him to Leicester City. The Northern Irishman has heaped praise on his no.2 before, picking out his ability to grow bonds with the players during his time at Celtic.

It remains to be seen just how Toure fares in the dugout, but his appointment is one that will have many intrigued.