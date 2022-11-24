Opinion: Charlton Athletic should re-sign Birmingham City man who Bowyer said ‘can make things happen’

Charlton Athletic have had an inconsistent season so far, with Ben Garner’s side currently occupying 14th place of the League One table.

Charlton Athletic have had spells of good form and spells of inconsistency. The Addicks are scoring a lot of goals but they’re also conceding a lot of goals – and to say they’ve scored 30 in the league already this season, they don’t have too many prolific names.

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi is Charlton’s leading scorer in League One this season with five goals, then there’s names like Miles Leaburn on four and Charlie Kirk, Corey Blackett-Taylor, and Scott Fraser all on three.

Whilst defensive additions may be a priority in January, Garner could well do with another name in attack and one suitable signing could be Jonathan Leko.

The two-time Charlton loanee has reportedly been made available for transfer by Birmingham City, with the 23-year-old having fallen down the pecking order since Lee Bowyer’s exit earlier in the year.

Bowyer brought Leko to The Valley on loan during the 2019/20 season where he managed to score five goals in 21 Championship appearances.

He certainly had his critics at Charlton but on the whole – more so in his 2019/20 loan – he was a decent player. Speaking after a win over Reading at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, former Addicks boss Bowyer said of Leko:

“He’s our wildcard I’ve said that many a time. You never know what you’re going to get from him. But he’s exciting and he can make things happen from nothing. He’s deserved his goal. I said before the game that I fancied him to score in the game. Hopefully now he’ll get confidence from that and it’ll only benefit us.”

Charlton fans know that Leo is a versatile attacker, capable of playing down the right or straight down the middle. He’s got bags of pace and like Bowyer says, he’s an unpredictable player who can change the course of a game.

And he’ll surely be raring to play some football after a tough season so far, so Charlton could certainly do worse than looking at bringing in Leko in January.

Garner’s options in attack are fairly varied and a lot of his players have endured inconsistent seasons so far. But a returning Leko could help to ignite the competitiveness in attack and give Garner a fresh option going forward.