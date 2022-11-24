New report reveals QPR’s expectation amid Rangers’ chase for Mick Beale

QPR now expect manager Mick Beale to leave the club to join Rangers, a report from talkSPORT has said.

QPR boss Beale has already drawn plenty of interest since joining the club in the summer.

He arrived as a highly-regarded coach that many expected to succeed, and he’s been a big hit since. He drew interest from Premier League side Wolves after they parted ways with Bruno Lage but the R’s boss opted to turn down the Molineux move.

Now though, Beale is subject of strong interest from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, where he served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard.

It’s been made clear that QPR won’t stand in Beale’s way should he want to return to Ibrox and talkSPORT has now reported that the Championship club expect their boss to move on and join Rangers.

It comes after Rangers’ decision to sack Giovanni Van Bronckhorst following a poor run of form.

Another surprise development awaits?

When Beale fielded interest from Wolves, many expected the highly-touted coach to make the step up to the Premier League given his ambitions to test himself in the dugout at the highest level.

However, he turned down the job and pledged his loyalty to QPR, so fans will be hopeful the same thing could happen here.

That said though, there’s an obvious connection between Beale and Rangers given their history together. And given the success he enjoyed as Gerrard’s no.2 while at Ibrox, he may well want to bring that back to the club after a difficult season to date.

QPR’s expectation is that Beale will move on though, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.