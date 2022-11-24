How’s former Blackpool and QPR man Bright Osayi-Samuel getting on at Fenerbahce?

Bright Osayi-Samuel left QPR to join Fenerbahce in January 2021.

Osayi-Samuel, now age 24, began his career with Blackpool. He made his professional debut for the Seasiders way back in 2015 and went on to make 79 appearances for the club in all competitions.

His form prompted QPR to sign him in the summer of 2017 and he quickly became a key player for the Londoners, featuring 115 times in all competitions across a three-and-a-half year stay.

But Osayi-Samuel would come into controversy in January of 2021 after he apparently agreed pre-contract terms with Fenerbahce behind QPR’s back.

The R’s then forced through a permanent sale of Osayi-Samuel in that transfer window and he’s been with the Turkish giants since.

So how’s Osayi-Samuel getting on in Turkey?

Since arriving in Turkey, Osayi-Samuel has actually been a big player for Fenerbahce.

So far he’s racked up 78 appearances for the club, scoring three times in all competitions.

Last season he featured 31 times in the Turkish Super Lig and so far this season he’s featured 11 times in the league.

Osayi-Samuel’s form has been impressive and it’s even led to his earning his first cap for Nigeria, which he earned in a friendly game v Portugal earlier this month.

It seems like Osayi-Samuel is enjoying himself in Turkey then. But as often happens in the Turkish league, if Osayi-Samuel continues impress then he might be snapped up by a Premier League team or another team elsewhere in Europe.

QPR fans in particular may not be so fond of Osayi-Samuel, but they always recognised his ability and it seems like he’s really fulfilling his potential for Fenerbahce.

The Turkish league has paused for the World Cup but Osayi-Samuel and Fenerbahce return to action next month.