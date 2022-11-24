Gary Rowett opens up on potential Premier League interest in Millwall star

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he has no concerns over potential top-flight interest in Zian Flemming ahead of the January transfer window.

Millwall recruited Flemming from Fortuna Sittard in the summer and the Dutchman has been a big hit at The Den.

He endured a pretty slow start to life in South London but he certainly looks to have found his feet in the Championship. He has eight goals to his name in 17 games, netting a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Preston North End before the World Cup break.

Plenty of Championship stars go on to test themselves in the Premier League after proving themselves in the second-tier, and amid Flemming’s strong form, there’s expected to be interest from clubs in higher leagues.

However, speaking to News at Den (via Southwark News), Lions boss Rowett has said he’s got no fears over Flemming’s future.

Here’s what he had to say when asked if he had concerns about a possible winter departure for the 24-year-old:

“No, not at all.

“Firstly, John [Berylson] is the owner and he can refuse whatever he wants to refuse.

“For us, Zian has done really, really well, but he’s only four or five months into Championship football. He’s got a long way to go to get to where he wants to be. Of course, he’s scored eight goals so far, so he’s always going to attract a bit of attention, just like we would if another player had scored eight goals in the division below or whatever.

“Things like that don’t really concern me too much, it’s not something I have to necessarily worry about.

“I’d like to be in a position where we have a lot of interest in a lot of our players because it means they are playing well and performing well, and other sides are recognising that.”

1 of 20 Which Millwall player currently wears the number 23 shirt? Ryan Leonard George Honeyman George Saville Andreas Voglsammer

No fears for Rowett…

The Millwall boss seems confident that Flemming’s immediate future doesn’t lie elsewhere. That should reassure supporters, but the fact the Amsterdam-born attacking midfielder only signed a long-term deal in the summer should be reassurance in itself.

Any interested party would likely have to part ways with a significant fee to sign Flemming so early into his contract. And unless it’s serious money, the Lions aren’t in a position where they have to cash in any time soon.

Rowett is looking to maintain a strong core squad in their promotion bid and keeping key players like Flemming for the long-term will be crucial in their bid to take themselves to the next level.