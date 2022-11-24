Coventry City set to offer key man new deal amid interest from Crystal Palace, Everton and more

Coventry City are planning on offering striker Viktor Gyokeres a new deal in January amid interest from several Premier League clubs, reports claim.

Gyokeres, 24, has nine goals in 19 league games this season.

The Swedish striker has shown his class, and it’s not a surprise to anyone that he has interest from above, but it doesn’t appear as if the Sky Blues want to let him go lightly.

Everton reportedly held interest in Gyokeres over the summer but a deal didn’t materialise.

And now, reports claim that the Toffees are rivalling the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United in the race for Gyokeres’ signature, with the Championship club set to offer a ‘lucrative’ new deal to their talisman.

Coventry City managed to fend off Premier League interest before, but the future of their star man appears more and more uncertain as the days go by.

Enough to tempt him?

The Sky Blues had a frustrating start to the season, but they do now appear to be back on track and climbing the league again.

Four wins from four will have fans beginning to look at the top-six, but the loss of Gyokeres could well and truly halt their progress.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion striker managed 22-goal contributions last season for Coventry City and trying to replace that in January will not be an easy ask.

While the report suggests the Championship club will offer a much-improved contract, it is yet to be seen whether it will be enough to tempt him away from top-flight football once again.

The Championship is currently at a halt due to the World Cup and it could be a nervous wait to see where Gyokeres ends up in the coming months.