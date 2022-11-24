Can you remember what shirt number these 12 ex-Blackburn Rovers icons wore?

Blackburn Rovers find themselves in a strong position during the World Cup break despite losing two of their last three Championship games.

Blackburn Rovers occupy 3rd after a decent start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson, though the Dane will know that the tightly-packed nature of the Championship could see them slip down the rankings with a poor run of form.

The current crop of players will be hoping to write themselves into club folklore by inspiring Rovers to a Premier League return, but there’s plenty of work ahead before getting too carried away.

But, without any club football to look forward to for now, try your luck at our latest Blackburn Rovers quiz to test your club knowledge!