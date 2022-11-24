Can you name these 10 ex-Ipswich Town players?

Ipswich Town have seen some fantastic players pull on the shirt over the years.

Ipswich Town have had to deal with some difficult times of late though, sliding down the Championship table before suffering relegation and they’ve not been able to return to the second-tier as quickly as they would have hoped.

The Tractor Boys will be hoping this is the year they can return to the Championship though.

Kieran McKenna has his side sat in 2nd place as it stands, sitting just two points away from league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

But how well do you think you know the club’s stars of the past? Test your knowledge in our latest Ipswich Town quiz here!