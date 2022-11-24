Can you name these 10 ex-Burnley players?

Burnley are hoping to make an immediate return to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany this season.

Burnley’s long-standing boss Sean Dyche was relieved of his duties back in April and after relegation to the Championship under the caretaker stewardship of Mike Jackson, Kompany is hoping to take the club back to the top-flight.

The Clarets will be hoping their success continues over the second half of the season too. The club sit at the top of the table and will be keen to strengthen their grip on top spot when the World Cup break ends.

