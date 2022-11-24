Bristol City and Fulham facing rival interest from Inter Milan in rumoured chase for 29-year-old

Bristol City target Koffi Djidji is now claimed to be drawing interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Bristol City were among the sides said to be interested in Serie A centre-back Djidji earlier this month.

The Robins were mentioned as an interested party alongside Premier League club Fulham and Belgian outfit Anderlecht, with a winter departure potentially on the cards for Djidji despite the fact he’s been a regular for Torino this season.

Now, new reports from Italy have revealed fresh interest in the 29-year-old.

Tuttosport (via FC Inter News) has said that Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing the defender. He’ll be available on a free transfer next summer and I Nerazurri are said to be keen on recruiting him for nothing when the campaign comes to a close.

There’s plenty of interest in his services it seems though, so Bristol City and the others keen could be in for a scrap if they want Djidji.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Stiff competition for the Robins…

Looking at it on paper, it would be a statement signing for Bristol City to bring in Djidji.

He’s a Serie A regular and has spent much of his career playing at a high level, be it in Italy or in France’s Ligue 1 with FC Nantes. The French-born defender’s contract situation will be of interest though, especially if there’s a bargain to be had in January or next summer.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Nigel Pearson’s side’s reported interest actually materialises into anything concrete, but it could be one to watch over the coming months given the attention Djidji is drawing.