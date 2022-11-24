Blackburn Rovers’ January transfer window: What’s been said and what should we expect to happen?

Blackburn Rovers fans may not have been expecting their side to be so competitive this season, after a summer of change at the club.

Jon Dahl Tomasson came in as manager and Gregg Broughton came in as Director of Football, marking the start of a new era at Ewood Park.

It would’ve been understandable that Rovers might take a while to get going under this new regime, especially so after the club lost a host of key players in the summer too.

But Blackburn Rovers look a much better team this time round. They currently sit in 3rd place of the table and just two points outside the automatic promotion places after the opening 21 games of the season.

A promotion push is very much on the cards as things stand, and the upcoming January transfer window will be crucial in deciding Rovers’ fortunes this season.

What’s been said about Blackburn’s January transfer window so far?

Earlier this week, Lancashire Telegraph revealed that the club will hold internal discussions in the coming weeks regarding players being able to leave on loan in January.

Blackburn have a lot of younger players either playing in the club’s development sides or currently out on loan, and those current loan deals look set to be analysed whilst other names such as Joe Rankin-Costello and U21 striker Harry Leonard look set for loan moves.

Elsewhere, it’s also been suggested that Dilan Markanday could leave on loan, and that George Hirst’s loan from Leicester City could also be cut short.

And Bradley Dack has been linked with a move to Sunderland – he remains a rotational player under Tomasson and he too could be on his way out.

Lastly, and perhaps the biggest concern for Tomasson and Blackburn ahead of January is the future of Ben Brereton Diaz.

He’s out of contract at the end of the campaign and Tomasson says it would take a huge offer for the club to let him go – Brereton Diaz meanwhile says he expects to be at Ewood park until the end of next season.

He said when asked if he’ll be at Blackburn Rovers for the rest of the season (via LancsLive):

“Hopefully, yeah. I’ll be there until the end of the season. We’re going to the play-offs and we’re trying to get promoted and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

For Rovers then, not too much inward movement looks likely in January, but there could be a fair bit of outward movement.

Certain players look set to leave on loan whilst others could be moved on permanently. A couple of signings can’t be ruled out though and one or two additions may well be necessary to keep things ticking over at Ewood Park.