Blackburn Rovers forward open to January loan exit

Blackburn Rovers’ young forward Sam Burns is open to making a loan move away from Ewood Park in January, Lancs Live has said.

Blackburn Rovers have seen plenty of young stars break into the first-team over the years, and one hopeful of doing just that is forward Burns.

The 20-year-old is still waiting on his senior debut for Rovers but he’s been a regular for the U21s and U18s for some time now.

He’s also gathered experience out on loan, spending a short spell with FC United of Manchester before half a season with League Two side Scunthorpe United in the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, a new report from Lancs Live has revealed Burns’ stance on a potential exit ahead of January.

They state that the Rovers starlet is open to another loan spell away from the Championship club in a bid to find senior game time away from Ewood Park.

Best for Burns?

Burns isn’t in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-team plans at the moment, finding his only game time in the Premier league 2 this season, so if he wants a shot at more senior minutes over the second half of the season, a loan exit looks to be his best option.

Tomasson has dipped into the academy on plenty of occasions this season but in terms of strikers, Jack Vale looks to be the most likely to have a long-term future in the senior side.

Burns has gathered plenty of game time in youth football so it seems the right time for him to be playing at a first-team level on a more consistent basis.

He’s played 54 times for the U18s and 42 times for the U21s, netting 14 goals for both sides.