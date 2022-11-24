Birmingham City’s January transfer window: What’s been said and what should we expect to happen?

Birmingham City are in good shape as we approach the January transfer window, with John Eustace’s side currently sat in 13th place of the table.

Since Eustace’s summer arrival, Birmingham City have gradually started to flourish. The club has a wealth of young players breaking through, whilst some of the older guard are performing as well as they ever have in a Blues shirt.

A mid-table finish would be a huge achievement for Birmingham City this season. And to make that happen, the club might need to have a positive showing in the January transfer window.

What’s been said about Blues’ January transfer window so far?

Birmingham City remain in the midst of a takeover saga. The club’s prospective owners Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson are thought to be nearing another EFL deadline, but BirminghamLive say that this apparent November 30th deadline could once again be pushed back, and that EFL meetings have recently been held.

So Blues’ January transfer window activity could largely depend on whether or not they have new owners in place. Reports of potential signings ahead of January have been pretty sparse, likely because of the club’s takeover saga, but talk of players potentially leaving has been rife.

Names like George Hall have been linked with moves away – Leeds United are long-term admirers of the Birmingham City starlet. Jobe Bellingham has his admirers too, whilst BirminghamLive have suggested that attacker Jonathan Leko could leave on loan.

Elsewhere, Krystian Bielik’s loan stay at St Andrew’s looks relatively secure. The Polish midfielder though has recently suggested that he could secure a permanent exit from Derby County in January, potentially hinting at his desire to stay at Birmingham City.

BirminghamLive have also reported that Blues might have one or two fears about players being recalled or certain players attracting unwanted attention due to their impressive season so far.

In terms of potential signings, very little has been said. But Blues made a lot of positive January signings last time round in the likes of Juninho Bacuna, Onel Hernandez, and Lyle Taylor – the latter has been linked with a potential return to St Andrew’s – and so fans can expect their team to explore the possibility of more January loans this time round.