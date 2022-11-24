Birmingham City’s 2020 signing made available for transfer ahead of January, report claims

Birmingham City’s Jonathan Leko has been made available for transfer ahead of the January window, reports claim.

Leko, 23, joined Birmingham City from West Brom in 2020.

He was brought to the club by Lee Bowyer who had previously worked with Leko at Charlton Athletic, but the former West Brom man hasn’t enjoyed a strong spell at St Andrew’s.

Leko has racked up 46 total appearances for Blues and in that time he’s managed to score just once.

1 of 20 Which currently Birmingham City player wears the shirt number 23? Jonathan Leko Harlee Dean Jobe Bellingham Emmanuel Longelo

Now, an emerging report from The Real EFL claims that Leko has been made available for transfer ahead of January, with Birmingham City open to loan and permanent offers for the Englishman.

Leko is out of contract next summer and The Real EFL’s report says that there’s no renewal in sight for the attacker.

So far this season, Leko has featured just four times in the Championship with his last appearance coming back in August.

A good call?

Leko seems like surplus to requirements at Birmingham City right now. He doesn’t really fit into this current system under Eustace and when called upon, Leko hasn’t been able to deliver.

Under Bowyer last season, Leko had plenty of chances to impress, but he couldn’t quite find form for Blues and now it looks like he’ll be on the move in January.

He won’t be short of suitors as he’s still a very young player with a decent amount of experience in the Football League, but expect Blues to be pushing for a permanent exit to potentially free up some space in the budget.

Birmingham City return to action v Blackpool next month.