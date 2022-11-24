5 coaches QPR should consider as Mick Beale to Rangers gathers speed

QPR look as though they could soon be looking for a new boss, with Mick Beale seemingly closing in on a move to Rangers.

Beale only arrived last summer. But already it seems like he’s on his way out with Rangers making moves to bring him in after they sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week.

With that in mind, here’s five coaches that the R’s should consider should Beale leave for Ibrox…

Jody Morris

Former Chelsea youth coach and no.2 Morris is someone who often comes into bookies’ lists when a managerial vacancy opens up.

He worked under Frank Lampard at both Derby County and Chelsea, following his success as a youth team coach at Stamford Bridge.

Possibly local to west London as well, Morris could be a feasible option and a similar-type appointment to Beale.

Anthony Barry

Barry meanwhile is currently at Chelsea. He also works as a coach with the Belgian national side and he’s another name who’s held in very high regards in the coaching world.

Earlier in the year, he was linked with the likes of Huddersfield Town before opting to stay on at Stamford Bridge.

Whether he wants to make his name as a manager remains to be seen, but he fits the mould of these contemporary managerial appointments and he could well be a shrewd option.

Neil Critchley

Former Blackpool boss and Liverpool coach Critchley replaced Beale at Aston Villa, but was dismissed from his position shortly after Steven Gerrard’s sacking earlier this season.

He proved himself in the Championship with Blackpool last season, guiding the club to a steady 16th place finish and working on a limited budget, whilst helping to develop and nurture the club’s emerging youth talent.

Kieran McKenna

The current Ipswich Town boss had a similar route into management as Beale, having previously been a coach at Manchester United before Ipswich Town took a chance on him.

McKenna is perhaps the most unrealistic name on this list given his side’s promotion push in League One. But money talks and if QPR can put together a good compensation package, then they could quickly land a highly-regarded coach in McKenna.

Liam Manning

Manning was a rival to Beale for the QPR job last summer. It came after his impressive season in League One with MK Dons last time round but after a tough summer in the transfer market, his side are now struggling.

He remains an up-and-coming coach with a lot to offer, and given his side’s current struggles he might be more inclined to leave for another job this time round.