24-year-old midfielder makes Hull City transfer claim

Hull City were turned down by Berat Ozdemir in the summer transfer window, the Turkish midfielder has said.

Hull City made a whole host of additions in the summer transfer window, with the club using their links to Turkey to bolster their options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It hasn’t helped them to a successful season so far, though it will be hoped Liam Rosenior can turn around their fortunes after the sacking of Shota Arveladze this season and the subsequent caretaker stint of Andy Dawson.

Now, another Turkish player has revealed he turned down the chance to head to the MKM Stadium in the summer.

Speaking to Sporx (quotes via Hull Live), midfielder Ozdemir, who ended up moving from Trabzonspor to Saudi Arabian side Ettifaq FC in the summer, said he had offers from other clubs including the Tigers. He said:

“Yes. Outside of Hull City, there were offers from two different countries in Europe for me in the transfer window.”

1 of 10 Hull City were promoted to the Premier League on 2013. Where did they finish in the 2013/14 top flight season? 15th 16th 17th 18th

The one that got away?

It would have been interesting to see just how Ozdemir could have impacted proceedings with Hull City, but the Championship side certainly didn’t fall short on midfield additions during the window.

Ryan Woods, Xavier Simons (loan), Ozan Tufan, Jean Michael Serie and Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand all arrived to operate in central or defensive midfield roles, while Adama Traore, Dimitrios Pelkas (loan) and Harvey Vale (loan) all specialise in more advanced roles.

Whether or not a successful move for Ozdemir would have impacted any of the aforementioned players’ moves to the Tigers remains unknown, but it will be interesting to see if he ever emerges back on the club’s radar in the future.

Rosenior certainly has a good number of midfield options available though. So, unless there’s a mass exodus in January, it would be a surprise to see any midfielders come through the doors.