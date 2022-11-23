Sheffield Wednesday to look into potential permanent deal for Championship loan star

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said the club will ‘have a look’ at the possibility of signing Mark McGuinness from Cardiff City on a permanent basis.

Sheffield Wednesday added McGuinness to their ranks in a surprise move back in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old Irishman has made a brilliant impression since arriving at Hillsborough too. Injury cast him to the sidelines for four games but in the 16 appearances he has made, McGuinness has made himself a firm favourite among supporters.

His strong displays mean fans have already been talking about the possibility of keeping him on a long-term basis, and now, Owls boss Moore has been quizzed on the matter.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore said that while he wants to remain respectful of the deal, it’s something Wednesday will look at.

Here’s what he said:

“Yeah we’ll have a look at that.

“We’ve got to respect the parameters of the deal, but let’s have a look. Hopefully we can do [a deal], but we’ll have some talks with it and we’ll respect the deal in terms of where everyone is at.

“He’s done himself the world of good [against Shrewsbury] with another solid and consistent performance. The icing on the cake for him was to get the goal. He’ll keep going and when the time is right we’ll have a chat and see how both clubs view how the loan is going so far.”

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Fingers crossed…

The quality of McGuinness’ displays for Sheffield Wednesday will have fans hopeful that they can see him strut his stuff at Hillsborough beyond the end of this season.

However, it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

Of course, the decision will be down to parent club Cardiff City. If he’s in their plans for the long-term it would be a big dent to the Owls’ hopes, so Moore and co might just have to wait and see.

McGuinness is under contract with the Bluebirds until the summer of 2024, so he’ll be entering the final 12 months of his deal by the time next season begins. If they want to keep him long-term, you’d think a new contract offer will be on the table, but if they’re open to an exit, a summer 2023 move could be ideal.