Sheffield Wednesday inching closer to double contract agreement

Sheffield Wednesday youngsters Rio Shipston and Sean Fusire are close to signing professional deals with the club, The Star has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday’s academy has produced a good amount of promising youngsters over the years.

However, not all have ended up pushing through and breaking into the senior side at Hillsborough. Some have been lost to other clubs in recent years, but Darren Moore and co are hopeful of putting an end to that by bringing youth talents into the senior side.

Two who look to have bright futures at Hillsborough are midfielders Shipston and Fusire, and an update has now emerged on their contract situations.

The Star has reported that Sheffield Wednesday are close to agreeing professional contracts with both Shipston and Fusire.

Should the deals be finalised, they will follow in the footsteps of other promising talents like Bailey Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles in committing their futures to the League One club.

Two to watch?

Shipston has already made his debut for Wednesday in the EFL Trophy and has also been in and around the first-team squad, earning call-ups to League One and EFL Cup matchday squads.

Fusire is still waiting on his first appearance for the first-team, but along with Shipston, the 17-year-old has trained with the senior side and earned his first senior matchday squad spot against Leicester City’s U21s in the EFL Trophy last month.

Whether or not they are given more opportunities to prove their talents on the senior stage, it remains to be seen. However, the offers of professional deals by Sheffield Wednesday should be seen as a show of faith in both their talent and their potential.