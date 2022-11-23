Oli McBurnie sheds light on off-pitch role of ‘unbelievable’ Sheffield United man

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie has said Jack O’Connell has played a key role in his change in mentality and physicality during his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sheffield United striker McBurnie endured a challenging first three years on the books at Bramall Lane.

He signed for the Blades after a prolific spell with Swansea City but until this season, he’d been unable to find his shooting boots. The Scot has been right amongst the goals this season though, netting nine times and laying on one assist in 17 league outings so far this season.

Now, McBurnie has opened up on how sidelined defender Jack O’Connell has played an important role in his success.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United striker said O’Connell pushed him on during summer sessions in the gym, crediting him with the best mentality he’s seen in football. Here’s what he had to say:

“Jack was really good with me in the summer, pushing me in the gym. “I was at the best point I had ever been and he’s been a massive part of that. “In Portugal we would do a session in the morning and I would say to Jack: ‘I’m done.’ But he was like: ‘No, we’re back in at 2pm and I’m going to smash you again.’ “Jack’s unbelievable. His mentality is incredible. I have not seen anyone like it. If you could see him in the gym, he comes out absolutely dripping in sweat. I say to him: ‘Mate, no one’s even watching you, you could easily just shirk that session, you’ve been out two years or whatever.’ But he’s got the best mentality of any footballer I have seen.”

McBurnie went on to admit he’d always hated the gym before, but O’Connell’s motivation and hard work have made a promising impact on his mentality and physicality.

1 of 15 Who played the most games for Sheffield United? Rob Kozluk Phil Jagielka

A role to play…

O’Connell’s long-term injury struggles have been a big blow for Sheffield United. His towering presence and leadership at the back have been missed on plenty of occasions and it is still hoped he’ll eventually be able to make a return to action.

The impact he’s had on McBurnie shows that the defender still has a key role to play on day-to-day operations at the club though.

The Blades are certainly reaping the benefits of his mentality too. McBurnie has been in fine form this season and looks set to have a key role to play in the club’s push to return to the Premier League.