Latest Sheffield United news: Sander Berge’s January stance revealed, Blades keen on PL striker + more

Sheffield United will be making the most of the break to gear up for the second half of the season.

Sheffield United entered the break in winning ways and will be hoping to take the fight to Burnley at the top of the table when Championship football returns, although the January transfer window will also be at the forefront of their mind.

The Blades have endured some tricky windows of late with key players like Sander Berge drawing interest.

The Norwegian international saw his future shrouded in uncertainty over the summer but now, reassuring news has emerged from The Star regarding his stance heading into January. They report that Berge is relaxed over his future and the prospect of Sheffield United’s fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

As for potential incomings, the Daily Mail has claimed the Blades are among those keen on Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson.

Sheffield United were mentioned alongside Millwall, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Preston North End, Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town as one of those keen on the Irish striker. A loan exit could be sanctioned for Ferguson this winter.

The rumours come after a strong 2022/23 campaign to date with Brighton’s U21s, netting seven goals and laying on three assists in 10 outings across all competitions.

Finally, Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has spoken of his interest in entering coaching upon retirement. He told The Star that he and fellow striker Billy Sharp have been doing presentations on opposition defenders for their teammates, with Blades coach Jack Lester trying to persuade him to start on his coaching badges.

It is added that John Egan and Enda Stevens are also exploring a future in coaching, so Sheffield United fans may well see some of their current starts testing themselves in the dugout in years to come.