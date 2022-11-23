Latest Millwall news: Scottish Premiership star on the radar, 18-year-old Irishman eyed + more

Millwall will be hoping they can make the most of the break to gear up for a promotion push over the second half of the campaign.

Millwall’s poor start had some fans worried about their chances but they’ve embarked on a rise up the division, meaning they went into the break in 6th spot.

The January transfer window will provide the Lions with the chance to strengthen their ranks if they wish and a couple of names have already been mentioned as targets.

Millwall are among those who are reportedly interested in a loan deal for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old Irish starlet has been in strong form this season, finding most of his game time with the Seagulls’ U21s. The Daily Mail claims Gary Rowett’s side are admirers of Ferguson alongside Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Middlesbrough, Preston North End, Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town.

Another said to be of interest to the Championship side is Dundee United central midfielder Dylan Levitt.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that the Millwall are keen on the former Manchester United youngster, who has been a big hit in Scotland since first joining on a temporary basis in the summer of 2021.

Levitt is a 13-time Wales international and is currently out in Qatar with Rob Page’s side.

Finally, Millwall boss Rowett has told News at Den (via Southwark News) that the club will be easing recent absentees Ryan Leonard and Shaun Hutchinson back into action over the break.

Both are back in training and fit to feature in their friendly against Brondby this weekend but they will be pacing their returns carefully as they gear up for Championship action next month.