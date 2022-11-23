Latest Middlesbrough news: Boro linked with Brighton man, January transfer plans revealed + more

Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick are looking good, with back-to-back wins going into the World Cup break leaving them in 14th place of the Championship table.

The Manchester United legend has enjoyed a strong start to life in management. Boro are now four points above the drop zone and as many points away from the top-six after a run of four games without defeat.

And with January fast approaching, transfer rumours are starting to circulate, and one name linked with a potential switch to Middlesbrough is Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old Brighton striker recently made his debut for the Republic of Ireland and since, a number of Championship teams have been linked with a potential loan move for the youngster, including Boro.

And in a recent Q&A with Gazette Live’s Craig Johns, it was revealed that Boro chairman Steve Gibson may be willing to back Carrick in the January transfer window.

Johns wrote:

“There have been one or two whispers that Steve Gibson will be willing to back Michael Carrick in January.”

Johns also wrote:

“In planning for January there will be an eye on the summer too, because inevitably more players always become available in the summer windows, with January seen as more of a topping-up window. As is often the case everywhere, I’d suspect there will be more loans in January.”

Lastly, Carrick’s predecessor Chris Wilder has recently been linked with the vacant Rangers job. But an emerging report from Daily Record has played down that link, writing that Wilder is ‘unlikely to make the final cut’ as Gers put together their managerial shortlist.

QPR boss Mick Beale is being heavily linked with the Rangers hotseat instead.

Middlesbrough return to action against Luton Town next month, in what will be new Hatters boss Rob Edwards’ first game in charge.