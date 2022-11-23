Latest Ipswich Town news: McKenna dealt fresh injury blow, January plans discussed + more

Ipswich Town crashed out of the EFL Trophy last night, following a 2-0 defeat at home to League One rivals Portsmouth.

Goals either side of half-time from Dane Scarlett and Zak Swanson saw Ipswich Town eliminated from this season’s EFL Trophy campaign.

And the game brought about a fresh injury concern for ex-Pompey man Marcus Harness who was brought off in the first half.

Speaking to TWTD after the game, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said of Harness’ injury:

“And the big disappointment of the night is Marcus’s injury. It doesn’t look great on first viewing and it will be a scan tomorrow to see the severity of the damage.”

Elsewhere, in more positive news, Ipswich Town have been linked with a couple of new names this week in Evan Ferguson and Morgan Whittaker.

Daily Mail recently revealed that Ipswich Town are rivalling a number of Championship clubs for the January loan signing of Brighton and Republic of Ireland forward Ferguson, whilst separate reports claim that Ipswich are keen on Plymouth Argyle loanee Whittaker.

Whittaker joined the Green Army on loan from Swansea City last summer and he’s since scored seven and assisted five for Plymouth in League One – they sit in 1st place of the League One standings compared to Ipswich in 2nd.

And lastly, Town CEO Mark Ashton has suggested that Ipswich will be busy in January, with McKenna’s injury list quickly piling up.

Ashton told TWTD:

“When we built the squad in the summer, we built depth. And right now that depth is being tested because we’re seeing a run of injuries.

“So we have to to go again, we have to make sure for the second part of the season we have the depth.”

Ipswich Town return to action v Buxton in the FA Cup later this week