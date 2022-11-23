Latest Birmingham City news: Blues linked with Brighton man, Bielik on January possibilities + more

Birmingham City’s season so far has been an impressive one, with John Eustace’s side going into the World Cup break with only two defeats in their last nine league outings.

Birmingham City find themselves in 13th place of the Championship table as things stand – just three points outside the play-off places after the opening 21 games of the season.

January is fast approaching and for Blues, it could well be a busy month with a number of transfer rumours starting to circulate ahead of the New Year.

And one rumour regards Krystian Bielik.

The midfielder on loan from Derby County is currently away at the World Cup with Poland, and after talks of a potential return to Pride Park ahead of January, Bielik is now suggesting that he could make a permanent exit from the club.

He told Polish media (via BirminghamLive):

“If there is a good offer for me after the World Cup and Derby accepts it, then all I have to do is leave and help financially. I am in contact with the head coach [Paul Warne] all the time.

“He said that he was the last person who would make obstacles for me by force, he did not want a prisoner in his ranks.”

Elsewhere, another familiar name at the World Cup is Jude Bellingham.

After netting our nation’s opening goal at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, the former Birmingham City midfielder Bellingham spoke of his Blues upbringing afterwards, saying:

“It’s good to mention Birmingham because I probably wouldn’t be here without them.

“I can’t put into words how much Blues means to me for how much they have done. I’ve got to keep trying to represent the people that made me.”

And lastly, Birmingham City have been linked with a loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s young striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old recently made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland and is said to be wanted by a number of Championship clubs in January, including Birmingham City.

