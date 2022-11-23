‘I’d be very surprised’ – Insider discusses Isaiah Jones’ Middlesbrough future amid links to Crystal Palace, Wolves and more

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes it would take ‘big, big money’ for Middlesbrough to part ways with Isaiah Jones in January.

Jones, 23, has been linked with a number of Premier League teams this season, with the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham mentioned the most, whilst Wolves have now been credited with an interest as well.

The right wing-back has scored three and assisted three in the Championship so far this season, coming back to form since the arrival of Michael Carrick as manager last month.

But reports state that Boro are unwilling to part ways with Jones, and that’s the message that O’Rourke is relaying too.

He’s said of Jones’ Boro future ahead of the January transfer window:

“I think obviously the price tag would be a major stumbling block for a lot of clubs.”

Middlesbrough meanwhile have shot up the table since Carrick’s appointment. The former England midfielder has his side in 14th place of the Championship table and just four points outside the play-off places.

“Michael Carrick will be desperate to keep hold of his best players to mount a bid for promotion in the second half of the season,” O’Rourke continued.

“There’s no surprise that Premier League clubs are looking at him but I’d be very surprised if Middlesbrough were to consider a sale in the January transfer window and I think it would take big, big money for them to even consider cashing in on him.”

What do Boro value Jones at?

Reports last summer suggested that Middlesbrough valued Jones around the £15million mark.

That fee seems a little low for a player who Boro are apparently so desperate to keep, but it also seems unlikely that any club will pay much more than that for a player who’s still so inexperienced.

Jones had a good season last time round but his form in the first half of this season was pretty average.

So that £15million price tag might be about right for Jones at this moment in time, but it doesn’t sound like the big money fee O’Rourke says would be required for Middlesbrough to part ways with Jones.

Either way, Jones is starting to return to his best form under Carrick, who could yet steer Boro to an unlikely top-six finish in the Championship this season.