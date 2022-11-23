Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Can you remember what shirt number these 12 ex-Portsmouth icons wore?

byLuke Phelps
23 November 2022
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Portsmouth claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy last night.

Pompey progress into the EFL Trophy Round of 16 after a convincing win over League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town, thanks to goals from Dane Scarlett and Zak Swanson.

Danny Cowley’s men return to FA Cup action this weekend against another League One rival in MK Dons, before returning to league duties v Wycombe Wanderers at the start of next month.

And ahead of this weekend, why not try your hand at our latest Portsmouth quiz, and see if you can score 100%!

1 of 12

What shirt number did Peter Crouch wear for Portsmouth?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0