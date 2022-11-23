Can you remember what shirt number these 12 ex-Portsmouth icons wore?

Portsmouth claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy last night.

Pompey progress into the EFL Trophy Round of 16 after a convincing win over League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town, thanks to goals from Dane Scarlett and Zak Swanson.

Danny Cowley’s men return to FA Cup action this weekend against another League One rival in MK Dons, before returning to league duties v Wycombe Wanderers at the start of next month.

