Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Can you remember what shirt number these 12 ex-Coventry City icons wore?

byLuke Phelps
23 November 2022
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Coventry City find themselves in the top half of the Championship table for this World Cup break.

But just a few weeks ago, Coventry City were slumped at the bottom of the pile and facing the threat of relegation into League One.

After a good run of results though, Mark Robins’ side are now just two points outside the top-six, and with new potential owners on the horizon too.

Things are certainly looking up for the Sky Blues, and without any club football to look forward to, why not try your hand at our latest Coventry City quiz and see if you can score 100%!

1 of 12

What shirt number did Dom Hyam wear for Coventry City?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0