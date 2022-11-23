Burnley favourite makes bold Scott Twine statement after summer signing’s injury struggles

Burnley star Josh Brownhill has backed Scott Twine to make a ‘massive impact’ on the side when he completes his return from injury.

Burnley’s move to sign Twine in the summer was one that had plenty of fans excited.

The attacker tore League One apart with MK Dons over the 2021/22 campaign, earning his move to Turf Moor. However, his time with the Clarets has been plagued by injury so far, limiting him to just a 20-minute cameo on the opening day against Huddersfield Town.

Since then, uncertainty has surrounding Twine’s injury situation, though it’s hoped he can get some game time under his belt during the break as he steps up his recovery from a hip problem.

Now, as his return nears, Burnley favourite Brownhill has made an exciting statement on the 23-year-old.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the midfield star backed Twine to make a ‘massive impact’ for Burnley, also speaking of his admiration for another sidelined summer signing in Darko Churlinov. He said:

“We’ve got Scott Twine to come back, Darko, who are very good players, and you realise just how good they are when you train with them.

“Darko has played a few games, he looks very lively and carries a threat going forward, so when they get back I feel like we’re at full strength. and we’ll be a match for anybody.

“Scotty has been out for a while, but you can see the quality that he has and he’s going to make a massive impact on the team. You can see from the goals he scored at MK Dons, you hear about people talking about him, and then you see it when he comes into training, he’s got a lot of quality.”

Like a new signing?

There was such excitement surrounding Twine’s signing in the summer after his exploits in League One. After seeing just how well Burnley have performed in the first half of the season too, adding Twine to the mix on a regular basis will be huge.

His goalscoring threat and creative prowess when deployed out wide or as a no.10 could see the Clarets go from strength to strength.

It will be hoped his return to full fitness can be a smooth one though after already experiencing some obstacles along the way.

The World Cup break gives Twine the perfect chance to get back in full training and hopefully some game time under his belt before the return of Championship action.