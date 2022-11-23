Blackpool seal winter deal for 22-year-old – now training with the club

Blackpool have announced that Andy Lyons has completed the formalities of his transfer and has now started training with the club.

Blackpool agreed a deal to sign Lyons from Irish side Shamrock Rovers earlier this season.

His impressive form in his native saw the Tangerines part ways with £300,000 to bring Lyons to Bloomfield Road. He has remained with the Irish Premier Division side since and has remained a key part of their plans.

However, with Shamrock Rovers’ season now done, Lyons has now completed the formalities of his move to Blackpool.

The Championship club made the announcement on Wednesday morning, confirming that Lyons is now training with the club before officially becoming a Blackpool player when the New Year comes around.

He’s signed a contract that will run for three-and-a-half years, although the Tangerines also have an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months if they wish to do so.

Ready for the step up?

Plenty of players have made the move from the Irish Premier Division to the Championship over the years, with some settling into second-tier football better than others.

It’s a big step up in opposition and competition and Lyons will be hoping he can prove he’s got the talent to thrive at this level. He’s certainly been a big success in Ireland while operating on both the left and right as a wing-back or full-back, and Michael Appleton will be hopeful he can thrive in England too.

Lyons managed nine goals and nine assists in 46 games during his time with Shamrock Rovers and at 22, it will be hoped the best years of his career are still ahead of him.