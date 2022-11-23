Birmingham City loan star picks up World Cup injury concern

Birmingham City’s loaned in midfielder Krystian Bielik has picked up a minor injury at the World Cup with Poland, it has emerged.

Birmingham City recruited Bielik on loan in the summer and he’s been a big hit at St. Andrew’s since then.

His performances on loan with the Blues away from parent club Derby County earned him a place in the Poland national squad for the Qatar World Cup. He came off the bench at half-time to play for his country in their opening game too, featuring in the 0-0 draw with Mexico.

Now though, it has emerged in Polish media that Bielik has picked up a minor injury.

Speaking with Interia Sport after the game (quotes via Derbyshire Live), Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz said that Bielik is one of two players to have picked up a knock, saying:

“Only Krystian Bielik has a minor injury and Bartek Bereszyński, who has a muscle problem.”

As a minor injury, it will be hoped the former Arsenal man’s tournament is not in jeopardy, nor is his fitness in the long-term given the key role he plays for loan club Birmingham City.

1 of 20 Which currently Birmingham City player wears the shirt number 23? Jonathan Leko Harlee Dean Jobe Bellingham Emmanuel Longelo

Fingers crossed…

The news of Bielik’s knock might be a cause for concern for some but after reassurance that it’s only a minor knock, it will be hoped the Poland international can shake it off and continue to play a part for Michniewicz’s side.

As always is the case with international duty, club supporters will worry about their internationals coming back injured, so it will be hoped that there’s no further blow for Bielik while out in Qatar.

Losing him would be a big blow for Birmingham City given just how influential he has been since coming into John Eustace’s side in the early stages of the campaign.