3 Jerry Yates replacements Blackpool should consider amid winter transfer claims

Blackpool forward Jerry Yates has been at the centre of continued transfer speculation in recent months.

Blackpool’s top scorer has been in fine form this season, managing nine goals and two assists in 21 Championship games.

A report on Alan Nixon’s Patreon stated that the weekend that the Tangerines are ready to start a winter auction for their talisman though, so it’s wise that Michael Appleton and co line up some alternatives in case he moves on.

Here, we put forward three replacements for Yates…

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

Former Newport County and Wolves starlet Collins has been in inspiring form for Bristol Rovers this season and given his ability to star either out on the left or as a centre-forward, he could be the ideal Yates replacement.

Collins has 10 goals and seven assists in 19 League One games so far this season, stepping up to the third-tier with ease.

At 25, he’s still got plenty of time to maximise his potential and become a star player for Blackpool.

Aidan Keena – Sligo Rovers

Blackpool have shown before they’re more than willing to recruit from Ireland and Northern Ireland, often presenting the chance to sign players on cheaper deals in comparison to those struck with domestic clubs.

Keena has been a talismanic figure since joining Sligo Rovers and his tally of 25 goals and five assists over the course of 57 games in the 2021/22 campaign should have caught the eye.

The 23-year-old specialises up top, but he has been played out wide at times too.

Sonny Perkins – Leeds United

Perkins wouldn’t be a permanent addition given that he’s viewed as one with a bright future at Leeds United. However, his form in youth football has shown he’s arguably ready for senior game time.

The 18-year-old former West Ham United starlet can play in a range of attacking roles, be it out wide or through the middle as a striker or attacking midfielder.

Perkins has eight goals in 12 games for Leeds United’s U21s this season and recently managed five goals and one assist in three games for England’s U19s.