3 Dylan Levitt alternatives Millwall should consider amid recent transfer links

Millwall have been linked with a move for Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt recently.

Millwall will be hoping they can push on in the second half of the season and strengthen their battle for promotion by making some worthwhile additions in January.

One man said to be on the radar of the Lions is well-rounded midfielder Levitt, who has been in strong form for Dundee United.

Here though, we look at three potential alternatives Millwall should keep in mind with a view to January…

Jack Taylor – Peterborough United

Taylor was a strong performer despite Peterborough United’s struggles in the Championship last season and has maintained his place as one of the Posh’s most important players since their drop back to League One.

The 24-year-old Irishman is a well-rounded midfielder who mainly operates as a central or defensive midfielder, though he tends to push forwards at times too.

The former Chelsea academy talent has just over a year-and-a-half left on his Posh contract.

Keanu Baccus – St. Mirren

Baccus has been a big hit in Scotland since joining St. Mirren in the summer and has already drawn Championship interest from the likes of Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City. That goes to show he looks like he’s got the ability to impress at this level.

The Durban-born midfielder is currently in Qatar with the Australian national side, with his all-action displays in the middle of the park catching the eye.

This season, Baccus has managed two goals and one assist in 15 games for St. Mirren, who are braced for offers.

Josh Onomah – Fulham

Last but not least is Onomah, who is down the pecking order at Fulham and in need of a move away from Craven Cottage if he wants to find regular game time again.

He can play anywhere in the middle of the park and already has Championship experience to his name.

Onomah is in the final year of his deal and given his position at Fulham, an exit could be beneficial for all.