What’s former Ipswich Town and Watford striker Tamas Priskin up to these days?

Tamas Priskin played for Watford between 2006 and 2009, and for Ipswich Town between 2009 and 2012.

Priskin, now age 36, was born in Czechoslovakia. He was a youth player with Hungarian side Gyori where he eventually impressed as a young member of the first-team, earning himself a move to Watford in 2006.

He eventually proved to be a decent signing for the Hornets, although he struggled in his first two Premier League seasons at the club. After relegation in 2008, Priskin went on to score 12 goals in the 2008/09 Championship season.

Then after deciding against signing a new contract at Vicarage Road, Priskin was sold to Roy Keane’s Ipswich Town, but in 60 total appearances for the club he only managed nine goals.

He spent time out on loan with Swansea City, QPR, and Derby County during his stay at Portman Road, before leaving in January 2012.

So what’s Priskin up to these days?

In 2012, Priskin left Ipswich to join Russian league side Alania. He was there for three seasons where he netted a total of 14 goals in 36 appearances, before joining Austria Wien in 2014.

But Priskin would never make an appearance for Wien, having been sent out on loan to Maccabi Haifa upon his arrival in Austria.

The 63-cap Hungarian international then returned to Gyori before spells with Slovan Bratislava and Ferencvaros, and then a second return to Gyori.

And Priskin remains with Gyori in the Hungarian second tier, where he’s scored an impressive 31 league goals since 2020 – he retired from international football in 2017.

Priskin’s move to Watford came very early in his career – perhaps too early. But he eventually settled into English football and showed glimpses of a quality player throughout his career.

His record for Hungary speaks for itself and in his homeland, he’s a footballing legend who’s still going today.