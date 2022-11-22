Update emerges on Rangers’ reported pursuit of QPR boss Beale after van Bronckhorst sacking

QPR boss Mick Beale is a strong contender to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers but the Evening Standard has said no official approach has been made for the R’s manager yet.

QPR only appointed Beale in the summer but they’ve already fielded a fair share of interest in their boss.

He turned down the Wolves job earlier this season and although the R’s have endured some difficult form since then, he remains a sought-after commodity. Beale has now been linked with the vacant job at former club Rangers, who sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst recently.

Now, the Evening Standard has issued a new update on their rumoured pursuit of the QPR boss.

They state that although the Championship side are determined to fend off interest in Beale again, they are still yet to receive an official approach from Rangers regarding their boss despite the rumours that have emerged recently.

Another fight to keep Beale…

When Wolves’ pursuit of Beale failed, QPR fans will likely have known that wouldn’t spell the end of other interest in their boss.

His history with the Scottish giants makes this another tough situation for the manager and the club though. He served as no.2 at Ibrox while alongside Steven Gerrard and Les Ferdinand has made it clear they won’t stand in his way if he wants to return to the club despite their obvious desire to keep him onboard.

After turning down Wolves, it remains to be seen if Beale rejects yet another club to stay with the R’s or if he can be tempted away. With no official approach made by Rangers yet though, they’ll have to make their move first.